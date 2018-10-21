Police: ‘Good Samaritan’ pulls three people out of burning vehicle in Elk Grove

A nonfatal single-vehicle collision has caused Elk Grove police officers and traffic detectives to close Laguna Boulevard between Haussman drive and Babson lane early Sunday.
Officers say a “good Samaritan” whose backyard backs up to Laguna Boulevard heard the collision around 5:40 a.m. while he was in bed. Elk Grove Police Department spokesman Jason Jimenez said the man got up and saw what happened, jumped his fence and then pulled three passengers out of the vehicle while it was on fire.
One of the passengers sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision that happened when a car went off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the department. All three passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
“We don’t know at this time what caused the collision, what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit the tree,” Jimenez said.
Laguna Boulevard will be closed for an “unknown amount of time,” the release said, though Jimenez said he estimates it will be back open before 11 a.m. Elk Grove Police Department will have to re-close a lane of Laguna Boulevard to remove the tree later today, Jimenez said.
