Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, has been accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth in Davis early Saturday.
Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, has been accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth in Davis early Saturday. Davis Police Department
Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, has been accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth in Davis early Saturday. Davis Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Victim of early-Saturday shooting in Davis identified

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

October 21, 2018 01:13 PM

The Davis man shot and killed early Saturday has been identified as 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a call to at a residence around 7 a.m. on the 900 block of F Street where they found Kinseth with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Paul Doroshov, Davis Police Department spokesman said Saturday.

Kinseth was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives questioned and arrested Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, who lived at the home on F Street, on suspicion of shooting the man. She will be booked into Yolo County Jail, Doroshov said.

Gilligan and Kinseth knew each other, authorities said, but the nature of their relationship is unknown at this time.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question