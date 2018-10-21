Victim of early-Saturday shooting in Davis identified

The Davis man shot and killed early Saturday has been identified as 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.
Officers responded to a call to at a residence around 7 a.m. on the 900 block of F Street where they found Kinseth with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Paul Doroshov, Davis Police Department spokesman said Saturday.
Kinseth was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives questioned and arrested Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, who lived at the home on F Street, on suspicion of shooting the man. She will be booked into Yolo County Jail, Doroshov said.
Gilligan and Kinseth knew each other, authorities said, but the nature of their relationship is unknown at this time.
