Collision involving motorcycle snarls morning traffic on Highway 99 near Elk Grove

A collision involving a motorcycle snarled traffic on Highway 99 north of Elk Grove early Tuesday.
The crash, on northbound Highway 99 near Cosumnes River Boulevard, happened shortly after 7 a.m. and may have involved a rear-end collision between a motorcycle and a sedan, according to California Highway Patrol’s live traffic incident page. CHP logs did not indicate which vehicle may have rear-ended the other.
See current Sacramento traffic conditions.
The log says an ambulance was called and the motorcycle rider was reportedly down in the slow lane following the accident. The status of the rider, sedan driver and any other passengers was not immediately clear.
The incident blocked lanes No. 2 and 3 as of 7:18 a.m., which were cleared 15 minutes later, according to CHP’s log.
Caltrans traffic camera feeds showed gridlock traffic stretching back to at least Sheldon Road as of 7:30.
