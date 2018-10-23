The snarled traffic on Highway 99 (8:20 a.m., October 23, 2018) in Elk Grove

A collision involving a motorcycle snarled traffic on Highway 99 north of Elk Grove on Tuesday. This is the scene from a Caltrans camera.
By
Up Next
A collision involving a motorcycle snarled traffic on Highway 99 north of Elk Grove on Tuesday. This is the scene from a Caltrans camera.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Collision involving motorcycle snarls morning traffic on Highway 99 near Elk Grove

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 23, 2018 07:43 AM

A collision involving a motorcycle snarled traffic on Highway 99 north of Elk Grove early Tuesday.

The crash, on northbound Highway 99 near Cosumnes River Boulevard, happened shortly after 7 a.m. and may have involved a rear-end collision between a motorcycle and a sedan, according to California Highway Patrol’s live traffic incident page. CHP logs did not indicate which vehicle may have rear-ended the other.

See current Sacramento traffic conditions.

The log says an ambulance was called and the motorcycle rider was reportedly down in the slow lane following the accident. The status of the rider, sedan driver and any other passengers was not immediately clear.

The incident blocked lanes No. 2 and 3 as of 7:18 a.m., which were cleared 15 minutes later, according to CHP’s log.

Caltrans traffic camera feeds showed gridlock traffic stretching back to at least Sheldon Road as of 7:30.

California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question