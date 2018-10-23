This is the traffic jam on Highway 50 at 8:30 a.m. October 23, 2018

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Lane-splitting moped crashes on Highway 50, leading to traffic jam in both directions

By Michael McGough

October 23, 2018 08:38 AM

Traffic on westbound Highway 50 was backed up for miles Tuesday morning after a moped collided with a pickup truck.

The moped, while splitting lanes on Highway 50 near the 59th Street onramp, struck the back of a pickup truck shortly before 8 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

The rider was down and an ambulance was called as lanes No. 3 and 4 were blocked, according to CHP logs. The lanes reopened at 8:19 a.m.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said a fire engine and one medic arrived on scene by 8:05 a.m., and by 8:14 a.m. the rider was being transported to a local trauma hospital for a “Code 2,” which usually denotes non-critical injuries.

CHP logs indicate it was a two-vehicle crash. More details on the rider’s status and that of the other involved party were not known.

At about 8:08 a.m., CHP called out to Sacramento Police Department for a related disturbance in the other direction of Highway 50. The CHP log says vehicles were stopping near the eastbound 59th Street offramp of the freeway “and yelling at him,” though it was not clear to which party “him” referred.

Traffic cameras show commuters stalled as far east as Rancho Cordova as of 8:15 a.m.

Lane splitting is legal in California.

Fresno Bee reporter Jim Guy shows what a motorcylist sees while spitting lanes on Fresno's streets. California became the first state to make lane-splitting by motorcyclists legal when Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 51 into law Friday, auth

