Car chase through Roseville area ends in spike strip, manhunt and K-9 takedown

A man and woman were arrested Monday night following a car chase and manhunt through an area spanning east Roseville through Loomis.
Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle in east Roseville that fled as soon as a deputy made contact at the car window, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A car chase followed, ending in Loomis after deputies deployed a spike strip to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The man exited the car and fled while the woman was arrested, according to the release.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter near Sierra College Boulevard at Bankhead Road, with help from the Rocklin and Roseville police departments.
The suspect was located in that area by a sheriff’s K-9, who found the man hiding in an unlocked car, the news release said. The K-9 was sent into the car and the man was then arrested, authorities said.
Julie Ann Jones, a 39-year-old Rocklin woman, and Donald Buchanan, a 42-year-old Citrus Heights man, were arrested in connection with multiple felonies.
Buchanan had an existing felony warrant in Sacramento County and a warrant for probation violation. He was arrested in connection with controlled substance charges, alleged possession of burglary tools and obstruction. Jones was arrested for felony evasion of a peace officer.
Both are in custody. Buchanan is being held without bail due to the probation warrant violation, according to Placer County jail inmate records. Jones is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
They were booked into jail between about 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to online Placer County inmate information.
