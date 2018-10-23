Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Placerville police trace ankle monitor to Roseville to arrest car theft suspect

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 23, 2018 09:37 PM

A man who was wearing a traceable ankle monitor was tracked down and arrested in Roseville on Tuesday in connection with a car theft in Placerville.

Vince Mussat, 38, of Placerville was arrested in a Roseville Target parking lot just before 1 p.m. on suspicion of stealing a man’s car after driving in it with him and taking it without permission after dropping him off, according to a news release issued by the Placerville Police Department.

The Placerville Police Department received calls about a car theft on Main Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday, and received assistance from authorities in El Dorado, Roseville and Rocklin, according to the release.

Mussat, who was on pre-trial monitoring, was tracked down via his ankle monitor, found with the stolen vehicle and arrested by the Rocklin Police Department, according to the release.

Mussat is being held at the South Placer County Jail on a $45,000 bail.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question