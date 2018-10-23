Placerville police trace ankle monitor to Roseville to arrest car theft suspect

A man who was wearing a traceable ankle monitor was tracked down and arrested in Roseville on Tuesday in connection with a car theft in Placerville.
Vince Mussat, 38, of Placerville was arrested in a Roseville Target parking lot just before 1 p.m. on suspicion of stealing a man’s car after driving in it with him and taking it without permission after dropping him off, according to a news release issued by the Placerville Police Department.
The Placerville Police Department received calls about a car theft on Main Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday, and received assistance from authorities in El Dorado, Roseville and Rocklin, according to the release.
Mussat, who was on pre-trial monitoring, was tracked down via his ankle monitor, found with the stolen vehicle and arrested by the Rocklin Police Department, according to the release.
Mussat is being held at the South Placer County Jail on a $45,000 bail.
