Woman charged with murder at Davis apartment doesn’t enter plea in court

A Davis woman who allegedly shot a man at her residence last week was charged with one count of murder Wednesday, but did not enter a plea during a brief court hearing.
Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, appeared in Yolo County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing, where prosecutors charged her with using a gun to kill Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth last week at a downtown Davis apartment. Her lawyer, Mark Reichel, asked for and was granted a continuance until Oct. 31.
Gilligan appeared in the courtroom in a green and white jail uniform, but largely remained seated outside of the view of the public during the proceedings.
Kinseth’s family sat in the front row, giving hard stares to Gilligan when she appeared. Family and friends of Gilligan were also present.
In a brief statement after the hearing, Reichel said that Gilligan “is incredibly traumatized by this.”
Prosecutors in their brief two-page complaint allege Gilligan intentionally shot Kinseth, 35, at her home at 9th and F streets in Davis. Thomas’ body was found after a 911 call from the residence at about 7 a.m. brought officers to the scene, Davis police said.
Gilligan was questioned and later arrested. She is being held without bail at Yolo County jail.
Reichel offered no further details, but said he “trusted the process” and was confident of a “swift and positive” resolution for his client.
Family members of both Kinseth and Gilligan declined to comment.
Comments