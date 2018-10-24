One firefighter injured battling fire at retail shopping area at Howe and Alta Arden

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews battled a structure fire Wednesday night in a building housing several retail shops at Alta Arden Expressway and Howe Avenue in the Arden Arcade portion of Sacramento County.
The two-alarm fire started at about 5 p.m. at the Once Upon a Child children’s clothing store on the 1700 block of Howe Avenue, which is located a block north of the Howe Bout Arden shopping center, Metro Fire said.
Metro Fire spokesman Adam Huckaby said one firefighter on the roof of the building suffered a minor upper body injury and was transported to the hospital. Huckaby said the injured firefighter was conscious and alert.
The strip mall was evacuated, and the two businesses adjacent to the clothing store, including Amazing Tans tanning salon, will remain closed Wednesday due to smoke and water damage.
The Chipotle Mexican Grill and UPS Store in the same strip mall were back to normal operations as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Huckaby said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
