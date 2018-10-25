Fliers accusing Citrus Heights man of being ‘pervert/pedophile’ unfounded, police say

A flier circulating in Citrus Heights that labels a local man as a “pervert/pedophile” and shares his home address was found by police to contain unfounded allegations.
The fliers were found near Rusch Park, as seen on neighborhood-based social media website Nextdoor earlier this week. They allege that a man living at a certain address “spends hours searching YouTube for underage boy bands,” is “obsessed” with books centering on “kidnapped young boys” and encourages his grandson to engage in “inappropriate sexual acts with other younger children.”
The Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday in a Facebook post and in follow-up social media comments that an investigation found “no merit to these allegations” in the flier, calling the claims “unfounded.”
Police encouraged residents to check the Megan’s Law website to find registered sex offenders, take caution while using social media and report suspicious or criminal activities to the local police.
“We chose not to repost the flyer because we didn’t want to bring more attention to it,” the Police Department wrote in a comment beneath the Facebook post.
