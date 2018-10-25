Fake driver’s licenses, bogus checks, meth, gun seized in fraud bust, Folsom police say

A Sacramento man and woman were arrested earlier this week after detectives searched their home and found stolen mail, fake IDs, bad checks, a Glock-style handgun, methamphetamine and more, Folsom police said.
Detectives with the Folsom Police Department identified Manuel Rodriguez, 41, and Dannielle Coleman, 31, as suspects following suspicious and fraudulent credit card charges reported to the department Sept. 13, according to a news release.
Rodriguez and Coleman were arrested in connection with a number of crimes Tuesday at their Sacramento County home, where detectives found the aforementioned items as well as stolen mail and equipment used to manufacture fake access cards, driver’s licenses and checks, according to the release.
Folsom detectives are working with U.S. Postal Service inspectors for prosecution purposes, the news release said.
