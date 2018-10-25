Manuel Rodriguez, 41, and Dannielle Coleman, 31.
Manuel Rodriguez, 41, and Dannielle Coleman, 31. Folsom Poice Department
Manuel Rodriguez, 41, and Dannielle Coleman, 31. Folsom Poice Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Fake driver’s licenses, bogus checks, meth, gun seized in fraud bust, Folsom police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 02:05 PM

A Sacramento man and woman were arrested earlier this week after detectives searched their home and found stolen mail, fake IDs, bad checks, a Glock-style handgun, methamphetamine and more, Folsom police said.

Detectives with the Folsom Police Department identified Manuel Rodriguez, 41, and Dannielle Coleman, 31, as suspects following suspicious and fraudulent credit card charges reported to the department Sept. 13, according to a news release.

Rodriguez and Coleman were arrested in connection with a number of crimes Tuesday at their Sacramento County home, where detectives found the aforementioned items as well as stolen mail and equipment used to manufacture fake access cards, driver’s licenses and checks, according to the release.

Folsom detectives are working with U.S. Postal Service inspectors for prosecution purposes, the news release said.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question