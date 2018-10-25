Stockton man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography via social media

A Stockton man pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of child pornography after sending explicit images of minors over social media.
Jason Solomon, 43, sent images of minors engaged in sexual conduct to a 15-year-old girl in July 2016, and was found to possess images of child pornography in January, some of which included depictions of infants being molested, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Solomon faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17, 2019, according to the release.
