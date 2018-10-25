Sacto 911

Sacramento man charged after raid finds garage meth lab with four children present

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 03:51 PM

A Sacramento man was charged Thursday with possession of stolen firearms and methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as for doing so near children after authorities discovered a drug production lab in his garage.

A Vern Saeteurn, 30, was charged after a law enforcement search of his home Sept. 6 found several guns, including two that had been stolen from authorities, 12 kilograms of methamphetamine and a garage lab for cutting and packaging the drugs, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Four children were present during the search.

Saeteurn faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the release.

