Stockton man charged with possession of unregistered assault-style rifle in series of court firearms actions

Three men were charged with firearm offenses Thursday as part of a series of actions in Sacramento and Solano counties brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, according to a news release issued by the office.
Ricardo Madrigal, 38, of Stockton, was charged with felony firearm possession and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, according to the release. Court documents show that Madrigal’s home was searched on Sept. 6 and authorities found 15 firearms, including a short-barreled, assault-style rifle, with a folding stock and a pistol grip that lacked a serial number and had not been registered.
Asan Durana Hayes, 25, of Antioch, and Thomas Christopher Hilton, 51, of Vacaville, were each charged with of count of felony possession in unrelated incidents, according to the release. Court documents show that Hayes was pulled over on Aug. 16 for a traffic stop when authorities found a Glock 9 mm handgun in his possession.
Hayes and Hilton each face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Madrigal faces up to 20 years in prison and a $260,000 fine, according to the release.
