Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two Mexican nationals charged for growing thousands of marijuana plants in national forest

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 06:29 PM

Two Mexican nationals were charged Thursday with conspiracy, growing marijuana, and damaging public lands after authorities seized a massive growing operation in Modoc National Forest.

Agustin Rodriguez-Sandoval, 44, and Gustavo Barraza-Barboza, 33, were arrested on Oct. 12 after a raid on a marijuana cultivation site near the town of Likely, California, within the bounds of the national forest in which authorities destroyed over 3,300 live plants and seized 800 recently harvested plants, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Rodriguez-Sandoval and Barraza-Barboza each face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison and a fine from $250,000 to over $1 million, according to the release.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question