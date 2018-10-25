Passenger shoots and kills driver in vehicle with infant during Fairfield car chase

A 22-year-old male driver was shot and killed by a 24-year-old female passenger during a car chase led by the Fairfield police Thursday in what is being described as a domestic violence incident.
A firearm and a 10-month-old infant — who was not harmed — were found in the vehicle after the shooting, according to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation around 2:34 p.m., but it drove off and was engaged in a car chase, according to the release.
During the chase, the passenger called out to police for help, according to the release.
Moments later, the pursuit ended when vehicle crashed into other cars in the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard, according to the release.
When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered the driver, a Fairfield resident, had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he died, according to the release.
The driver and passenger are believed to have been in a relationship and lived together, according to the release.
