Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Carmichael man charged with escaping federal custody three months before scheduled release

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 08:51 PM

A Carmichael man was charged Thursday with knowingly escaping federally ordered custody after fleeing a rehabilitation facility he was assigned to following an earlier offense.

Frankie Thomas Goulding, 39, was discovered missing in June 2017 from Turning Point of Central California, a residential Fresno rehabilitation facility where he was ordered to finish a 60 month sentence after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in 2014, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Court documents show that Goulding was first committed to the Federal Correctional Institution at Herlong in August 2014 and was transferred in March 2016 to the federal prison at Sheridan, Oregon, before being moved to Turning Point in March 2017.

According to court documents, Goulding could not be accounted for at the facility during a routine count on June 27, 2017. He was scheduled to be released from Turning Point on Sept. 22, 2017.

Goulding faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question