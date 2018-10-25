Carmichael man charged with escaping federal custody three months before scheduled release

A Carmichael man was charged Thursday with knowingly escaping federally ordered custody after fleeing a rehabilitation facility he was assigned to following an earlier offense.
Frankie Thomas Goulding, 39, was discovered missing in June 2017 from Turning Point of Central California, a residential Fresno rehabilitation facility where he was ordered to finish a 60 month sentence after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in 2014, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Court documents show that Goulding was first committed to the Federal Correctional Institution at Herlong in August 2014 and was transferred in March 2016 to the federal prison at Sheridan, Oregon, before being moved to Turning Point in March 2017.
According to court documents, Goulding could not be accounted for at the facility during a routine count on June 27, 2017. He was scheduled to be released from Turning Point on Sept. 22, 2017.
Goulding faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
