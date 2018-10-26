Woman on parole arrested after methamphetamine and gun found in her possession

Sacramento County Probation Department arrested a 27-year-old woman after officers found 28 grams of methamphetamine along with a digital scale and a firearm with ammunition while conducting a search of her property.
The methamphetamine and scale were found in the car of Lauren Nicole Gonzales, 27, earlier this month, said Coleen Kincheloe, the department’s assistant chief deputy. She said the firearm was located inside Gonzales’s home on the 8800 block of Red Water Drive in Antelope.
“Normally, our officers go out and do compliance checks,” Kincheloe said. “This was a monthly compliance check of the woman, and she did have the meth in her vehicle. When they searched her home they found the pistol.”
Gonzales was taken into custody Oct. 5 and is being held without bail in Sacramento County Mail Jail. Gonzales was arraigned on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession for sale or transport of a controlled substance. Her next court appearance is Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court.
