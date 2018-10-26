28 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a firearm with ammunition were found while Sacramento County Parole Department officers conducted a search of a female parolee’s home Friday.
28 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a firearm with ammunition were found while Sacramento County Parole Department officers conducted a search of a female parolee’s home Friday. Sacramento County Probation Department
28 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a firearm with ammunition were found while Sacramento County Parole Department officers conducted a search of a female parolee’s home Friday. Sacramento County Probation Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman on parole arrested after methamphetamine and gun found in her possession

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

October 26, 2018 08:07 PM

Sacramento County Probation Department arrested a 27-year-old woman after officers found 28 grams of methamphetamine along with a digital scale and a firearm with ammunition while conducting a search of her property.

The methamphetamine and scale were found in the car of Lauren Nicole Gonzales, 27, earlier this month, said Coleen Kincheloe, the department’s assistant chief deputy. She said the firearm was located inside Gonzales’s home on the 8800 block of Red Water Drive in Antelope.

“Normally, our officers go out and do compliance checks,” Kincheloe said. “This was a monthly compliance check of the woman, and she did have the meth in her vehicle. When they searched her home they found the pistol.”

Gonzales was taken into custody Oct. 5 and is being held without bail in Sacramento County Mail Jail. Gonzales was arraigned on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession for sale or transport of a controlled substance. Her next court appearance is Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question