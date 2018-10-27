The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this women, who cashed stolen checks after stealing them from a mailbox in Lincoln, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Have you seen this woman? Placer County deputies searching for check thief in Lincoln

By Cassie Dickman

October 27, 2018 10:39 AM

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a women who cashed stolen checks after stealing them from a mailbox in Lincoln, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The post continued: “She has attempted to cash these checks at several locations. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck and one on the lower right side of her torso. She may be driving a newer silver Infiniti.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the woman’s identity to contact Detective Kim Crawford at 916-652-2423. Anonymous tips can be made to Placer County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-923-8191 or by going to their website.

