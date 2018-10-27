Man with gunshot wound found dead in South Natomas

One man was found dead early Saturday after police received a call about a shooting in South Natomas, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of West El Camino Avenue and found one victim with a gunshot wound, the release said. The Sacramento Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
“At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been determined,” the release said. “This incident does appear to be isolated and there is no current threat to the surrounding area.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP, the release said. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
