Sacramento man dies after jumping into path of big rig on Yolo County bridge, CHP says

A Sacramento man died after being struck by a big rig on a bridge in remote Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol’s Woodland office said in a news release.
The pedestrian, 39, reportedly “suddenly jumped” from the shoulder into the roadway, where the driver of a 1985 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the man despite aggressive maneuvering, the release said.
The pedestrian was walking northbound in the shoulder of the Cache Creek Bridge on County Road 102 at the time of the incident, about 3:20 p.m. The truck, driven by a 62-year-old Idaho man, was traveling about 55 mph, according to the release.
The truck driver pulled over after the collision; he was not injured and was not arrested, according to CHP’s collision report.
The incident is still under investigation. The Sacramento man, not yet identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office, suffered fatal injuries at the scene, the release said.
