A car was struck by a Regional Transit train near 17th and R streets Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Sacramento. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a Fire Department spokesman said.
A car was struck by a Regional Transit train near 17th and R streets Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Sacramento. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a Fire Department spokesman said. Ken Cavalli
A car was struck by a Regional Transit train near 17th and R streets Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Sacramento. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a Fire Department spokesman said. Ken Cavalli
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Five injured as light rail train collides with car in midtown

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 29, 2018 10:48 AM

A light rail train collided with a car Monday morning at a midtown crossing, stalling Regional Transit trains and city street traffic.

A red sports car was struck by an RT train about 8:29 a.m. near 17th Street and Quill Alley, between Q and R streets. Sacramento Fire Department, police and RT officials responded to the scene.

Five people were injured — the car’s driver and four RT passengers — and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

Cars weaved through the crossing guard rails following the collision to bypass the stopped train, according to a Bee reporter near the scene.

The damaged car and the train had been cleared from the scene as of 9:45 a.m., but RT workers continued to work on the tracks in the area of the collision at that time.

Sacramento Police Department and RT authorities are investigating the crash and its cause.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question