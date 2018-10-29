Five injured as light rail train collides with car in midtown

A light rail train collided with a car Monday morning at a midtown crossing, stalling Regional Transit trains and city street traffic.
A red sports car was struck by an RT train about 8:29 a.m. near 17th Street and Quill Alley, between Q and R streets. Sacramento Fire Department, police and RT officials responded to the scene.
Five people were injured — the car’s driver and four RT passengers — and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.
Cars weaved through the crossing guard rails following the collision to bypass the stopped train, according to a Bee reporter near the scene.
The damaged car and the train had been cleared from the scene as of 9:45 a.m., but RT workers continued to work on the tracks in the area of the collision at that time.
Sacramento Police Department and RT authorities are investigating the crash and its cause.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
Comments