Motorcyclist dies during officer-involved shooting

Several roads in Eldorado County were closed late Monday as law enforcement investigated an officer-involved shooting in the Meyers community that left one man dead, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident began after the South Lake Tahoe Police pursued a motorcyclist around 1 p.m. Monday. During the pursuit, the motorcyclist began shooting at an officer, according to a press release.
The alleged assailant was treated at the scene and died of his injuries, deputies said.
At least three roadways were partially closed: North Upper Truckee at Highway 50; Highway 89 between S. Upper Truckee and Pickets Road; and N. Upper Truckee at San Bernardino Avenue.
Deputies urged anyone with information to call (530) 621-6600.
