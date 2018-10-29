It runs in the family: mother-daughter duo tops this week’s Sacramento’s Most Wanted

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
Motorcyclist dies during officer-involved shooting

By Michael Finch II

mfinch@sacbee.com

October 29, 2018 05:05 PM

Several roads in Eldorado County were closed late Monday as law enforcement investigated an officer-involved shooting in the Meyers community that left one man dead, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began after the South Lake Tahoe Police pursued a motorcyclist around 1 p.m. Monday. During the pursuit, the motorcyclist began shooting at an officer, according to a press release.

The alleged assailant was treated at the scene and died of his injuries, deputies said.

At least three roadways were partially closed: North Upper Truckee at Highway 50; Highway 89 between S. Upper Truckee and Pickets Road; and N. Upper Truckee at San Bernardino Avenue.

Deputies urged anyone with information to call (530) 621-6600.

