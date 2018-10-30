Pedestrian in fatal freight train collision identified as Auburn woman

A person killed early Monday after being struck by a freight train in midtown Sacramento has been identified as an 18-year-old Auburn woman, coroner’s records show.
Kendall Rae Murray died at about 12:35 a.m. Monday near 1900 Capitol Ave., according to Sacramento County Coroner’s Office records. About four minutes earlier at the same location, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports that a person had been hit by a Union Pacific train, archived scanner traffic maintained by Broadcastify.com shows.
Fire crews discovered a Union Pacific freight train had been stopped on the tracks at 19th Street, “blocking all of downtown,” at about 12:31 a.m., according to scanner feeds. At 12:36 a.m., dispatch reported a “train vs. pedestrian” at 20th and O streets, where the front of the stopped train was located.
Murray’s body was found by emergency responders about 12:44 a.m. near the crossing at Capitol Avenue and 20th Street, scanner feeds show. Murray died at the scene.
Broadcastify scanner feeds from Union Pacific also confirm the incident.
“We had a person step out in front of us here,” an engineer told dispatch shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Police, fire and Union Pacific officials investigated the scene for several hours Monday morning, temporarily closing railroad crossings between D and O streets.
