Help police find man who went missing after leaving for hike

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for Bradford Dozier, who was last seen Saturday in Sacramento heading out to hike.
Dozier, 55, stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green long-sleeved shirt, olive hiking pants and hiking shoes or boots, Sacramento police said Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Dozier’s car was found at the Evergreen Trailhead in Alpine County Sunday, but the police department said it is not clear if he was hiking in the area.
Authorities are conducting a search for Dozier in Alpine County, Sacramento police said, and asked anyone with information to call the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office at 530-694-2231.
