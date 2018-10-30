ATF and firearms trade association offer $5,000 for information on Stockton gun store burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a firearms trade association are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who burglarized a Stockton gun store last week.
The ATF is offering $2,500 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match that amount for information regarding the person or people who stole 24 firearms from Genecco Gun Works on Oct. 22, according to a news release issued by the ATF.
Around 3 a.m., someone drove a vehicle through the gun shop’s front gate and into the building, stole 23 handguns and 1 rifle, and fled in the vehicle, according to the release.
The ATF asks anyone with information to call 800-283-4867 or contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 209-468-4505.
