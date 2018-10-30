Inmate in critical condition after being arrested for erratic behavior in North Highlands

A man who was arrested Sunday for erratic behavior remains in extremely critical condition Tuesday night after he appeared to stop breathing when he was put into a cell, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Miles Marshall, 36, of Sacramento was booked by deputies for felony vandalism, public intoxication and felony parole violation after they began receiving calls at 8:20 p.m. Sunday about a man near Watt Avenue and A Street who was jumping on top of cars and ripping off their windshield wipers, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Department.
One victim called from a nearby convenience store and told authorities the same man had been in the store causing a disturbance and attempting to grab her while she was holding money. The victim added that the man said he had a gun but she had not seen it herself, according to the release.
Another caller said she was watching the man while he was standing on a car and it seemed like he was on drugs, according to the release.
CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies arrested Marshall, observed that he was exhibiting signs of intoxication, and took him to jail, according to the release.
Once Marshall arrived at the jail, he was uncooperative and struggled as he was booked by authorities, the department said. Seconds after he was placed into a cell, deputies noticed he did not appear to be breathing, so they summoned medical personnel, began chest compressions and used an AED on him, according to the release.
The Sacramento Fire Department responded and transported Marshall to a hospital where he remains in “extremely critical condition,” according to the release.
