Possible homicide at gas station in north Sacramento County investigated

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide overnight after one person was killed in an apparent shooting in north Sacramento County.
One female victim died from a gunshot wound suffered early Wednesday morning at a Chevron gas station in a small shopping center near Antelope and Roseville roads, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding the shooting at 1:33 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive with at least one upper-body gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by Metropolitan Fire District personnel, the release said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and will remain on the scene for most of the day gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, the release said. Parts of the shopping center will be closed during the investigation, but no further road closures or delays are expected.
As of Wednesday morning, detectives had not identified any suspects or a possible motive, according to the release.
In a video news release, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said witnesses reported multiple gunshots and “at least two people yelling.”
The victim’s identity will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com.
