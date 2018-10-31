Carmichael woman stole $138K from local Little League and PTA, sheriff says

After months of investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Carmichael woman who, as treasurer of two youth-centered nonprofit organizations, allegedly embezzled almost $140,000 for her own personal gain.
Jennifer Haymart, 39, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of embezzlement, grand theft, forgery and unlawful use of identifying information, following months of investigation into her financial activity, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
After looking into the bank accounts for Deterding Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (DREAM PTO) and Carmichael Little League, sheriff’s detectives discovered multiple unauthorized transactions and bad checks spanning back to November 2015, “used for the personal gain of Haymart,” who was voted in as DREAM PTO treasurer in June of that year, according to the release.
Money embezzled from DREAM PTO totaled approximately $85,371.36, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Haymart served as Carmichael Little League treasurer from July 2016 until November 2017; in that span, Haymart allegedly made more unauthorized withdrawals and purchases from the league’s bank account, amounting to an additional $52,756.73 toward her own personal gain, the release said.
Haymart reportedly gave the Little League’s president months of forged bank statements after barring all other Little League officials from accessing the account, according to the release. Haymart’s bank records were investigated following a search warrant.
The Sheriff’s Department says a “large check” was written by DREAM PTO to Carmichael Little League in October 2017.
Also a fundraiser for the Orangevale JAX Titans baseball team, Haymart allegedly used fraudulent invoices to pay herself another $405 out of the team’s PayPal account, the news release said.
Haymart is being held in the Sacramento County main jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.
