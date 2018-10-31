Cops Facebook-shame apparent prankster who covered car in fake blood

The Dixon Police Department held nothing back in a ruthless Facebook post Tuesday, publicly shaming an apparent prankster who left a car covered in fake blood at a local Safeway parking lot.
Sarcastically comparing the man to Banksy and dubbing him “Coolest Guy in Dixon,” Dixon police describe a Sunday response call in which officers found a car with damaged windshield and a “tremendous amount of blood” all over the car.
“Officers and detectives started calling local hospitals, surrounding police agencies, local media, and anyone we could think of to see if there was a dead or dying body associated with the Car O’Blood,” the post continues. “So we towed it, in case it was evidence, and underneath found ammunition! Bonus.”
In fact, detectives performed tests confirming the blood was fake, and chalked the whole thing up to a prank, the post said.
“Bloody car, ammunition, the unsettling sense of someone maybe losing their life, tying up police resources, that’s funny right there, we don’t care who you are,” Dixon Police Department’s Facebook post goes on, borrowing a catchphrase from comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
The post names Jason Bounds, again sarcastically labeled “local performance artist, and comedian,” as the culprit, providing a link to his personal Facebook page; it further claims the alleged prank was an attempt to become “Internet Famous.”
“You can pick up your art at the police impound lot; please make sure you bring cash for the impound fees, registration fees, and vehicle release fees. Because hey, we’re pretty funny, too,” the post ends.
Most users in the comments section appreciated the Police Department’s humorous writing style, and a few considered the apparent “Car O’Blood” prank to be in poor taste. Others argued that the prank itself was not explicitly illegal, pondered what harm it could cause and claimed the ridicule of the alleged prankster was unwarranted.
“It’s the equivalent of calling 911 when there’s no emergency...” one user wrote. “Resources were used and time and money was spent on nothing.”
A few other Facebook users called the prank “awesome” and “funny.”
