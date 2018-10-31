Man convicted of attempted murder in 2017 gunbattle with Sacramento police

A man arrested in 2017 for a North Sacramento shooting in which he fired multiple rounds at police has been convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Armani Lee, 28 at the time of the shooting, faces a maximum sentence of 139 years to life after being found guilty in Sacramento Superior Court of attempted murder of a police officer, another attempted murder, felony firearm possession and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The Feb. 10, 2017, gunbattle was caught on dashcam video, later released by the Sacramento Police Department. Lee exited a home near Land Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard, then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at a K-9 patrol car, the footage shows.

Four law enforcement officers – the K-9 officer, two other Sacramento police officers and one sheriff’s deputy – shot at Lee, who was struck multiple times, arrested and transported to a hospital.

None of the officers was injured.

Lee was wanted at the time for a parole violation stemming from another North Sacramento shooting six days earlier. Lee was accused of pulling out a gun and firing at a female victim’s occupied apartment following a physical altercation that day, according to Wednesday’s news release by the DA.

Robbery convictions in 2006 and 2010 may make Lee’s case a “third-strike” conviction; that will be determined at sentencing, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 7. Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moore prosecuted the case.