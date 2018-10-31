Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle

The Sacramento Police Department released dashcam video from a Feb. 10 North Sacramento gun battle with parolee Armani Lee. Officers say they exchanged gunfire with Lee after he shot at a K9 officer. In this video, officers arrive on scene as othe
By
Up Next
The Sacramento Police Department released dashcam video from a Feb. 10 North Sacramento gun battle with parolee Armani Lee. Officers say they exchanged gunfire with Lee after he shot at a K9 officer. In this video, officers arrive on scene as othe
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man convicted of attempted murder in 2017 gunbattle with Sacramento police

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 31, 2018 12:36 PM

A man arrested in 2017 for a North Sacramento shooting in which he fired multiple rounds at police has been convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Armani Lee, 28 at the time of the shooting, faces a maximum sentence of 139 years to life after being found guilty in Sacramento Superior Court of attempted murder of a police officer, another attempted murder, felony firearm possession and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The Feb. 10, 2017, gunbattle was caught on dashcam video, later released by the Sacramento Police Department. Lee exited a home near Land Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard, then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at a K-9 patrol car, the footage shows.

Four law enforcement officers – the K-9 officer, two other Sacramento police officers and one sheriff’s deputy – shot at Lee, who was struck multiple times, arrested and transported to a hospital.

None of the officers was injured.

Lee was wanted at the time for a parole violation stemming from another North Sacramento shooting six days earlier. Lee was accused of pulling out a gun and firing at a female victim’s occupied apartment following a physical altercation that day, according to Wednesday’s news release by the DA.

Robbery convictions in 2006 and 2010 may make Lee’s case a “third-strike” conviction; that will be determined at sentencing, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 7. Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moore prosecuted the case.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question