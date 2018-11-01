Sacto 911

Man arrested in Southern California in connection with Antelope gas station homicide

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

November 01, 2018 05:11 PM

A Sacramento man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman at a Chevron gas station in Antelope earlier in the morning.

Miguel Romo, 38, was apprehended In Southern California after his license plate was run following a multi-car collision, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call at 1:33 a.m. about a woman who had been shot at a small shopping center near Antelope and Roseville Roads, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, the woman was unresponsive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Burbank canine officer stopped to assist in a collision he had witnessed on Interstate 210 near Hubbard Street and while running records checks on license plates on vehicles involved in the collision, he was notified that the car Romo was in was wanted by the Sacramento Sherrif’s Department in connection to its homicide investigation, according to the release.

Romo fled the vehicle on foot, was chased down by California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers and apprehended at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Sayre Street in Los Angeles, according to the release.

Romo is being held without bail in a Los Angeles area jail, according to the release.

