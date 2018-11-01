Help Sacramento State police find three carjackers who evaded arrest in chase

Two men and a woman are wanted by Sacramento State police after two cars on campus were broken into Thursday morning.
Around 5:12 a.m., a university police officer noticed two parked, unoccupied vehicles at the south end of campus having their windows smashed and contents rifled through, according to a post on the Sacramento State Police Department’s Facebook page.
After the officer ordered the suspects to stop, they fled the scene and were pursued by law enforcement onto the freeway, but due to concern for other drivers regarding the speed of the chase, the pursuit was terminated, police said.
The three suspects were caught on security cameras and were last seen driving a dark four-door Acura 3.5 RL, according to police.
The first suspect is man about 5-foot-8 with a medium build who was last seen wearing a white hoodie, red pants with diagonal strips on the sides and white shoes with black laces, according to police.
The second suspect is a man about 5-foot-8 with short black hair who was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, torn jeans, blue plaid boxer shorts and white shoes with black trim.
The third suspect is a 5-foot-7 woman with long brown hair who was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black sweat pants with white vertical stripes on the side and possibly mustard colored shoes, according to police.
Sacramento State police ask anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle to call 916-278-6000.
