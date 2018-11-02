Three men burglarized a liquor store and assaulted an employee. Know them?

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two out of the three men who entered a north Sacramento liquor store Oct. 4 where they violently attacked a store employee and subsequently took liquor and other store items.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is looking for two out of the three men who entered a north Sacramento liquor store Oct. 4 where they violently attacked a store employee and subsequently took liquor and other store items.
Three men robbed a liquor store and assaulted an employee. Know any of them?

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

November 02, 2018 10:02 PM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two suspects connected to a robbery at a north Sacramento liquor store Oct. 4 where they violently attacked a store employee.

The three men fled the scene, according to a news release from the department. One of the men, 24-year-old Joseph Costanzo, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday.

Costanzo is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of felonious robbery and misdemeanor theft. Costanzo had an outstanding warrant from Siskiyou County at the time of his arrest, according to jail records.

The other two suspects are at large, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the department at (916) 874-5115.

