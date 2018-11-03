Police arrest man outside Lodi Walmart after finding ecstasy and heroine in vehicle

A 24-year-old man was arrested outside of the Walmart in Lodi on suspicion of drug sales after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle with the driver laying over the steering wheel, according to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post.
Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. Sunday to 1601 South Lower Sacramento Road, where they made contact with Nicolas Myles Groom in the driver seat of the vehicle, the post said.
“Officer (Kris) Valencia and K9 Radar located approximately 30 grams of ecstasy and 1.2 grams of heroin, along with other drug-related items inside the vehicle,” the post said.
Groom was arrested and booked at the Lodi Police Department Jail, the post said.
