Nicolas Myles Groom was arrested Sunday in Lodi on suspicion of drug sales, according to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post.
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Police arrest man outside Lodi Walmart after finding ecstasy and heroine in vehicle

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

November 03, 2018 11:46 AM

A 24-year-old man was arrested outside of the Walmart in Lodi on suspicion of drug sales after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle with the driver laying over the steering wheel, according to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. Sunday to 1601 South Lower Sacramento Road, where they made contact with Nicolas Myles Groom in the driver seat of the vehicle, the post said.

“Officer (Kris) Valencia and K9 Radar located approximately 30 grams of ecstasy and 1.2 grams of heroin, along with other drug-related items inside the vehicle,” the post said.

Groom was arrested and booked at the Lodi Police Department Jail, the post said.

