One dead as vehicle hits parked cars on Broadway, police say

One person died in a crash involving a single driver on Broadway early Monday, Sacramento police said.
One vehicle crashed into several parked cars on Broadway, between Fifth Avenue and 39th Street, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said. The driver of the vehicle that hit those parked cars died, Basquez said.
Other details were not immediately available, and the victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the accident was still under investigation as of about 7 a.m., Basquez said, with police remaining on scene.
Broadway was shut down to traffic for several hours and reopened before 4 a.m., according to Basquez.
Comments