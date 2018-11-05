The location of a fatal collision between 5th Avenue and 39th Street in Sacramento.
The location of a fatal collision between 5th Avenue and 39th Street in Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department
The location of a fatal collision between 5th Avenue and 39th Street in Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

One dead as vehicle hits parked cars on Broadway, police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 05, 2018 07:32 AM

One person died in a crash involving a single driver on Broadway early Monday, Sacramento police said.

One vehicle crashed into several parked cars on Broadway, between Fifth Avenue and 39th Street, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said. The driver of the vehicle that hit those parked cars died, Basquez said.

Other details were not immediately available, and the victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the accident was still under investigation as of about 7 a.m., Basquez said, with police remaining on scene.

Broadway was shut down to traffic for several hours and reopened before 4 a.m., according to Basquez.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question