Florin house fire that injured 4 may have been sparked by cigarette, Metro Fire says

Four people suffered minor injuries in a weekend house fire in Florin, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.
Metro Fire received calls of a house fire about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a single-story home on Jenna Way in a neighborhood off Florin Road, spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said, and crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions.”
Vestal said three tenants occupying the home suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
One Metro Fire battalion chief fell about waist-deep through the home’s roof while attacking the blaze and suffered minor burns, for which he was taken to the hospital, Vestal said.
Vestal said Metro Fire has not determined the cause, but that the fire originated on a mattress in a rear bedroom. Officials are investigating the possibility that a lit cigarette sparked the fire, he said.
Though it is not known if the residence’s smoke detectors were working, Vestal said that Sunday’s Daylight Saving Time switch and clock change also serves as a good time to check on smoke detectors to ensure they are still functioning. Vestal said many newer smoke detectors installed about 10 years ago have a 10-year lifespan.
“Some smoke detectors are at the end of their serviceable life,” Vestal said.
