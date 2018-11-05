Auburn dealership suffers 27-car burglary spree

The Auburn Toyota Dealership reportedly suffered break-ins to 27 brand-new cars last week, the Placer County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook.
Stereos and batteries stolen from 27 brand-new cars at Auburn dealership, sheriff says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 05, 2018 11:15 AM

Close to 30 cars were burglarized last week at an Auburn car dealership, law enforcement officials say.

A total of 27 new vehicles at Auburn Toyota had stereos and dashboard equipment stolen after burglars allegedly entered the lot by cutting through a locked gate, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a Facebook post.

A few of the vehicles also had their batteries stolen, according to the post.

The estimated loss from the theft totaled $108,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The thieves are still at large, and authorities have not released any identifying details.

The Sheriff’s Office post refers to the dealership as Magnussen’s Auburn Toyota; the Magnussen name was dropped from the location in 2016 under new ownership, the Auburn Journal reported at the time.

