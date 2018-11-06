Orangevale residents convicted of sexual assault on young relative face life in prison

Two Orangevale residents face a maximum of life in prison after being convicted by a jury this week of child sexual assault charges involving a young family member.
Chantell Jeannette Gosztyla and Richard Gosztyla were found guilty Monday of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious conduct against a young relative, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The Gosztylas sexually assaulted the victim over a span of more than a year, the release said.
Sacramento Superior Court records online show Chantell Gosztyla faced 12 charges of lewd and lascivious acts in a trial that began Oct. 2.
The two were apprehended in Napa County, found with cash and their passports in possession; authorities suspect they planned to flee the country, according to the release.
Internet records from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing show that Chantell J. Gosztyla was once a teacher. Her credentials were automatically suspended in April due to the court indictment.
Chantell and Richard Gosztyla are set for sentencing Dec. 14.
