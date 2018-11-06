You’re not going to want to get in a car with one of this week’s fugitives: Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Oct. 30

If you have any information about any of these fugitives please call 800-222-7463.
By
Up Next
If you have any information about any of these fugitives please call 800-222-7463.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Orangevale residents convicted of sexual assault on young relative face life in prison

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 06, 2018 10:22 AM

Two Orangevale residents face a maximum of life in prison after being convicted by a jury this week of child sexual assault charges involving a young family member.

Chantell Jeannette Gosztyla and Richard Gosztyla were found guilty Monday of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious conduct against a young relative, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The Gosztylas sexually assaulted the victim over a span of more than a year, the release said.

Sacramento Superior Court records online show Chantell Gosztyla faced 12 charges of lewd and lascivious acts in a trial that began Oct. 2.

The two were apprehended in Napa County, found with cash and their passports in possession; authorities suspect they planned to flee the country, according to the release.

Internet records from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing show that Chantell J. Gosztyla was once a teacher. Her credentials were automatically suspended in April due to the court indictment.

Chantell and Richard Gosztyla are set for sentencing Dec. 14.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question