Rocklin police investigating fatal motorcycle collision, seeking possible witnesses

A man died in a solo motorcycle collision late Sunday evening in Rocklin, and authorities are looking for witnesses to the incident, police said.
Rocklin police and fire officials responded just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a collision involving a single motorcycle striking a parked vehicle in the 6000 block of Placer West Drive, the Rocklin Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Emergency personnel found the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.
The victim’s identity has not been released by the Placer County coroner.
Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.
