Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.
By
Up Next
California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Rocklin police investigating fatal motorcycle collision, seeking possible witnesses

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 06, 2018 11:32 AM

A man died in a solo motorcycle collision late Sunday evening in Rocklin, and authorities are looking for witnesses to the incident, police said.

Rocklin police and fire officials responded just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a collision involving a single motorcycle striking a parked vehicle in the 6000 block of Placer West Drive, the Rocklin Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Emergency personnel found the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Placer County coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question