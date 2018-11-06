Motorcyclist killed in Olivehurst collision after failing to stop at stop sign

A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed Sunday in a collision in Olivehurst after failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a news release issued by the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Around 2:50 p.m., John William Johnson, 58, was riding west on Pasado Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Gledhill Road, according to the release.
Another driver, Benito Carlos Cardenas, 30, was stopped at the intersection on southbound Gledhill Road in a Ford F-250, according to the release.
As Cardenas made a left turn onto Pasado Road, Johnson entered the intersection without stopping, and struck the left side of Cardenas’ truck, ejecting him from the motorcycle, according to the release.
Johnson was first taken via ambulance to the Rideout Hospital emergency room, but due to his injuries he was subsequently taken to Mercy San Juan, where he died, according to the release..
CHP said it was unknown yet if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
