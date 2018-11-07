Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento police investigating possible homicide at Fifth and W near Southside Park

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 07, 2018 06:44 AM

Sacramento police are investigating a possible homicide at Fifth and W streets after finding a dead man on the roadway Wednesday morning.

Police and fire personnel arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. to find an unresponsive man in the far left lane of W Street who was then pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

The victim was a white male in his 50s and a possible transient, according to Matthew. The investigation was still in its early stages as of 6:30 a.m. as homicide detectives canvassed the scene, and the nature of the victim’s fatal injuries were not immediately known, Matthew said.

“We’re not sure if he was hit by a car or possibly has some type of trauma to him,” Matthew said “That’s still going to be all part of the investigation.”

W Street is expected to remain closed between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the westbound Interstate 80 / I-5 onramp, until about 11 a.m. as the investigation continues, Matthew said.

Commuters are advised to use Broadway as a detour to access the freeway.

Matthew urged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Police Department.

“At this point we don’t know if we have a suspect or not,” Matthew said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question