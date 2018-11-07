Sacramento police investigating possible homicide at Fifth and W near Southside Park

Sacramento police are investigating a possible homicide at Fifth and W streets after finding a dead man on the roadway Wednesday morning.
Police and fire personnel arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. to find an unresponsive man in the far left lane of W Street who was then pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.
The victim was a white male in his 50s and a possible transient, according to Matthew. The investigation was still in its early stages as of 6:30 a.m. as homicide detectives canvassed the scene, and the nature of the victim’s fatal injuries were not immediately known, Matthew said.
“We’re not sure if he was hit by a car or possibly has some type of trauma to him,” Matthew said “That’s still going to be all part of the investigation.”
W Street is expected to remain closed between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the westbound Interstate 80 / I-5 onramp, until about 11 a.m. as the investigation continues, Matthew said.
Commuters are advised to use Broadway as a detour to access the freeway.
Matthew urged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Police Department.
“At this point we don’t know if we have a suspect or not,” Matthew said.
Comments