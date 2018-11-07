‘Definitely suspicious’: Duplex catches fire twice in 24 hours, Sac Fire says

Sacramento fire officials are investigating a potential arson after responding to two fires at the same duplex in a 24-hour period.
The structure, located in the 2300 block of Piercy Way east of Del Paso Heights, was still boarded up from a “severe” Tuesday afternoon blaze that displaced 13 residents when it caught fire again Wednesday morning, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.
“It’s definitely suspicious at this point, whenever you have a second fire at the same location,” Wade said.
Fire crews responded to the second fire about 6 a.m. Wednesday. The blaze spread from the first floor to the second floor and then the attic, Wade said. Investigators will look into the incident to determine if the fire was set intentionally. No injuries were reported.
The first fire, which broke out about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, displaced seven residents living in one half of the duplex and six living in the other, Wade said, and that fire remains an active investigation as well.
Wade said two fires at the same location in such a short time period is rare, and usually found to be arson, though it can sometimes occur due to rekindling from the first fire. This is unlikely, Wade said, because crews spend “countless hours on scene post-fire” cleaning up smoldering embers throughout structures.
“More often than not, it’s determined to be arson - an arsonist returning to the scene to try to finish the job they started,” Wade said.
Comments