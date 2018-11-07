See tremendous flames leap from Sacramento duplex set on fire twice in 24 hours

A fire on the 2300 Block of Piercy Way is the second in less 24 hours in the same structure, Sacramento firefighters said, November 7, 2018. The duplex was boarded up after a fire displaced 13 people. No injuries reported.
By
Up Next
A fire on the 2300 Block of Piercy Way is the second in less 24 hours in the same structure, Sacramento firefighters said, November 7, 2018. The duplex was boarded up after a fire displaced 13 people. No injuries reported.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

‘Definitely suspicious’: Duplex catches fire twice in 24 hours, Sac Fire says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 07, 2018 08:04 AM

Sacramento fire officials are investigating a potential arson after responding to two fires at the same duplex in a 24-hour period.

The structure, located in the 2300 block of Piercy Way east of Del Paso Heights, was still boarded up from a “severe” Tuesday afternoon blaze that displaced 13 residents when it caught fire again Wednesday morning, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

“It’s definitely suspicious at this point, whenever you have a second fire at the same location,” Wade said.

Fire crews responded to the second fire about 6 a.m. Wednesday. The blaze spread from the first floor to the second floor and then the attic, Wade said. Investigators will look into the incident to determine if the fire was set intentionally. No injuries were reported.

The first fire, which broke out about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, displaced seven residents living in one half of the duplex and six living in the other, Wade said, and that fire remains an active investigation as well.

Wade said two fires at the same location in such a short time period is rare, and usually found to be arson, though it can sometimes occur due to rekindling from the first fire. This is unlikely, Wade said, because crews spend “countless hours on scene post-fire” cleaning up smoldering embers throughout structures.

“More often than not, it’s determined to be arson - an arsonist returning to the scene to try to finish the job they started,” Wade said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question