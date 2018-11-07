If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Man found guilty of attempted murder after firing shots at Strawberry Manor home

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 07, 2018 10:19 AM

A man has been convicted by a jury of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and a number of weapons charges relating to a 2017 incident in which he shot at a home in north Sacramento’s Strawberry Manor neighborhood.

Markees Brown was found guilty of murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and a few other charges Tuesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

The charges stem from a Sept. 11, 2017, incident in which Brown reportedly fired four shots from a handgun at a Strawberry Manor residence, the home of a family involved in an “ongoing dispute” with a woman whom Brown was dating, the release said.

As members of the family, including a 4-year-old boy, stood on the home’s front yard, Brown drove up to the residence, fired the shots at the home, returned to the car and drove away, according to the release. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Sentencing will investigate allegations of three burglary convictions for Brown between 2015 and 2016.

Brown faces a maximum of 118 years to life in prison, the release said. He is set for sentencing Nov. 30.

Brown’s case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Nicholas Johnson of the Targeting Armed Recidivist Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET).

