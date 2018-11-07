Sacramento man with 28 bags of weed crashed car at South Carolina airport, authorities say

A Sacramento man was arrested with more than 25 pounds of marijuana in his possession following a traffic incident this week in South Carolina.
Jackson Quincy Reed, 43, was arrested following a traffic stop at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.
“Following a lawful search of Reed’s vehicle, deputies found 28 bags of marijuana that each weighed about a pound,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, according to the post.
Authorities say the Sacramento resident hit a light pole on airport property and drove away, and was arrested on suspicion of trafficking marijuana and reckless driving.
Reed is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to the release.
