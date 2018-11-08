Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide involving robbery suspect

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide at the 2700 block of Cottage Way in north Sacramento, where a worker allegedly shot and killed a robbery suspect inside his business.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide at the 2700 block of Cottage Way in north Sacramento, where a worker allegedly shot and killed a robbery suspect inside his business.
Armed robbery victim shot suspect dead at Sacramento business, sheriff says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 08, 2018 07:43 AM

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect by a person working at a north Sacramento business Wednesday night, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Cottage Way after a 911 caller told dispatch that he had shot a male wearing a mask and pointing a gun at him who had demanded money, according to a video news release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies declared the scene safe for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel to enter; fire personnel pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, according to the release.

The alleged robber had “several gunshot wounds to his upper body,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Shaun Hampton said in the video release.

Early in the investigation, homicide detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the victim at his place of business on Cottage Way, and that the suspect was fatally wounded by the robbery victim during the attempt, Hampton said.

Both the robbery suspect and the 911 caller were male, but no other identifying details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department. The dead man’s identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of family, according to the release.

No arrests have been made in the case, Hampton said. Sheriff’s officials do not believe there are any additional suspects or further threat to the community, he said.

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours, and the investigation is ongoing. The case will be forwarded to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

The 2700 block of Cottage Way consists mostly of commercial office space.

