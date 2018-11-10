Man with gunshot wound found dead in North Highlands

One man was found dead Saturday morning after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting from an apartment in complex in North Highlands, according to a sheriff’s department press release.
Deputies responded to 4901 Little Oak Lane around 1 a.m. where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, the release said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
“At this point, (homicide) detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing the evidence at the scene,” the release said. “The Sheriff’s Department does not have any suspects in custody and detectives have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, however, it is believed the victim was targeted.”
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips may also submitted to the sheriff’s department website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.
