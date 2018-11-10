Have a misdemeanor warrant in Sacramento County? Some relief may be coming your way

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a warrant clearing event Monday to help people who have eligible misdemeanor warrants in Sacramento County receive a new court date, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
“This event will allow members of our community to come in and obtain new court dates for their respective qualifying warrants without the stress of having law enforcement contact during the holiday season,” the release said. “The Sheriff’s Department understands life moves at a fast pace and there are a variety of reasons why a warrant may be issued.”
Those with felony and no bail warrants are not eligible to receive a new court date, as well as those who have any misdemeanor warrants containing a “no citation clause,” the release said.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7000 65th St. in south Sacramento, the release said. Each warrant will take about 10 to 20 minutes to process.
Comments