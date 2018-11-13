See Sacramento Fire Department crew deal with 50th Avenue blaze

Firefighters held an early morning apartment fire on the 4700 Block of 50th Avenue to four units on November 13, 2018. No injuries or deaths resulted, but tenants will be displaced and an investigation is underway.
By
Up Next
Firefighters held an early morning apartment fire on the 4700 Block of 50th Avenue to four units on November 13, 2018. No injuries or deaths resulted, but tenants will be displaced and an investigation is underway.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

15 displaced by South Sacramento apartment fire but no injuries, Fire Department says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 13, 2018 09:06 AM

At least 15 people were displaced from a South Sacramento apartment complex after four units were involved in a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a complex in the 4700 block of 50th Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. Sun Valley Apartments is the only complex located in that block.

Those four units were “heavily involved” in the blaze, which was contained by fire crews. No injuries were reported, Wade said.

The Red Cross was helping assist those displaced by the fire, Wade said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question