15 displaced by South Sacramento apartment fire but no injuries, Fire Department says

At least 15 people were displaced from a South Sacramento apartment complex after four units were involved in a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a complex in the 4700 block of 50th Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. Sun Valley Apartments is the only complex located in that block.
Those four units were “heavily involved” in the blaze, which was contained by fire crews. No injuries were reported, Wade said.
The Red Cross was helping assist those displaced by the fire, Wade said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Comments