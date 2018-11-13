Missing 19-year-old never returned home from work in Cameron Park, officials say

A 19-year-old woman has reportedly been missing from El Dorado County since the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.
Ashley Guzman has not been seen or contacted by friends or family since leaving work in Cameron Park at midnight Saturday, and she did not show up for her Monday shift, according to a Facebook post by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Guzman is approximately 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, with dark blond hair. She drives a blue 2000 Hyunda Santa Fe, license No. 5MGW913, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about Guzman’s whereabouts is urged to call El Dorado County dispatch at 530-621-6600.
