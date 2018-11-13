A 19-year-old woman, Ashley Guzman, has reportedly been missing from El Dorado County since about midnight Saturday, authorities said Tuesday on Facebook. Guzman is known to drive a blue 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe.
A 19-year-old woman, Ashley Guzman, has reportedly been missing from El Dorado County since about midnight Saturday, authorities said Tuesday on Facebook. Guzman is known to drive a blue 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
A 19-year-old woman, Ashley Guzman, has reportedly been missing from El Dorado County since about midnight Saturday, authorities said Tuesday on Facebook. Guzman is known to drive a blue 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Missing 19-year-old never returned home from work in Cameron Park, officials say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 13, 2018 09:01 AM

A 19-year-old woman has reportedly been missing from El Dorado County since the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Ashley Guzman has not been seen or contacted by friends or family since leaving work in Cameron Park at midnight Saturday, and she did not show up for her Monday shift, according to a Facebook post by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Guzman is approximately 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, with dark blond hair. She drives a blue 2000 Hyunda Santa Fe, license No. 5MGW913, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Guzman’s whereabouts is urged to call El Dorado County dispatch at 530-621-6600.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question