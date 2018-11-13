Single-vehicle SUV crash kills 16-year-old on I-80 near Auburn, CHP says

A 16-year-old Colfax girl died in a single-car accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Auburn, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 near the Heather Glen overcrossing, when the 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV driven by the victim in the left lane veered out of control, striking a concrete pillar on the right side of the roadway, according to the release. The crash happened at approximately 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the right lane of I-80 was closed for about two hours as officials investigated, CHP said.

No other vehicles were involved and the victim was the Freestyle’s only reported occupant.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The vehicle’s speed was also unknown. CHP’s Auburn office is handling the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of her family.